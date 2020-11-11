Silver Lake Pool & Inn is a new 54-room boutique hotel in Silver Lake from the Palisociety team. The property was designed in partnership with Venice Beach–based design firm Electric Bowery. The contemporary aesthetic of the hotel has Mexico City vibes and an earthy color palette. “The hotel also has a disproportionate amount of outdoor space for a hotel of this size, so that’s really special,” says Avi Brosh, Palisociety’s founder. “This allows us to be a unique amenity and hub for the neighborhood.” Marco Polo, its all-day, alfresco Italian restaurant, has become a big draw for its poolside setting. “It’s fun and comfortable and breezy and open morning, noon and night,” says Brosh. “We encourage taking a dip in between courses.”

The Westside has a new must-visit property from Proper Hospitality co-founders Brian De Lowe and Brad Korzen. The first location for their new hospitality brand Hotel June is a 12-story white tower near Playa Del Rey, and its 250 rooms showcase a mid-century modern, beachy decor with light natural woods, native fabrics, handmade tiles and organic textures. “We like to say it’s the younger sibling of Proper, with the same attention to detail, passion and love for hospitality and experiences as Proper, just stripped down a bit,” says De Lowe. Those non-negotiable amenities include Italian Fili D’oro linens, Aesop bath products and first-rate food and beverage establishments. Hotel June’s dining and drinking destinations are created in partnership with hospitality impresario Steve Livigni of Happy to Serve You Hospitality Group (of Scopa Italian Roots, Dama and Old Lightning). Caravan Swim Club, a two-level, outdoor restaurant and bar located poolside, serves seafood and tropical cocktails, while Scenic Route is the indoor restaurant that will open when the local mandates allow. For now, its founders are thinking about future outposts and other cities that would benefit from a Hotel June. “We envision opening Hotel Junes in other culturally rich, creative places, both big and small, including Nashville, Chicago and Miami,” explains De Lowe.