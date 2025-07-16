Manolo Blahnik Opens In Miami

View the gallery

Manolo Blahnik has expanded to the Design District. Imagined by design firm Nick Leith-Smith Architecture + Design, the boutique features a striking geometric façade with a circular motif that continues through to the interior’s bespoke rugs and wallpaper. Individually rotating wall slats create floating shelves to display footwear and small bags, allowing the configuration to be customized to each new collection. Leith-Smith was inspired by one of the designer’s favorite artists, Josef Hoffmann, and his geometric shapes, ornamental detailing and bold monochromatic designs. “The energy of Miami is fantastic; the people and the place are so welcoming,” says Manolo Blahnik. “I wanted to open my store in the Design District because the area is full of beauty. The sculpture-filled plazas and striking architecture make it such a unique and dynamic place. There is so much focus on design and craftsmanship in the area; it is the perfect place to open a boutique.” The boutique houses 13 exclusive shoe styles in six different silhouettes, including the Maysale kitten-heeled mule and the Chaos, which is seen in an elegant bi-material version featuring navy blue nappa leather and a coordinating gingham toe strap.