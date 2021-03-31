Pendry West Hollywood

The new Pendry West Hollywood has finally opened on Sunset Boulevard. The luxury hotel features 149 guest rooms and 40 residences designed by Martin Brudnizki. From the lively rooftop pool and bar with creative craft cocktails to restorative treatments at Spa Pendry, the property offers an unrivaled hotel experience.

Plus, the food and beverage offerings onsite are managed by Wolfgang Puck. The group has opened two new restaurants, Merois and Ospero, bringing both indoor and al fresco dining to Sunset Boulevard with a thoughtfully designed outdoor terrace with views of downtown Los Angeles. “We will be the destination where distinctive design, immaculate attention to detail and simple sophistication meet a world-class food and beverage program, on an ideal location on the famed Sunset Strip,” says the hotel’s general manager, David Hoffman. “We truly believe our A-list team, unique vision and passion for shaping the guest experience will make our guests feel like they are in the center of life in L.A.” The hospitality brand has also tapped local designer Heidi Merrick to design the modern staff uniforms.

Beverly Hills Hotel

In other luxury hotel news in Los Angeles, the Beverly Hills Hotel has unveiled a new spa after seven months of extensive refurbishment and redesign by Champalimaud Design. The serene spa features four treatment rooms for body and facial therapies and a nail suite overlooking an adjacent citrus garden. Each of the spacious treatment rooms is covered in a unique wall covering depicting the vivid flora and fauna of Southern California. This theme continues through to the reception, nail treatment room and relaxation lounge spaces, where the hotel’s signature banana leaf print has been layered into the design of the wall covering. More than 20 skincare lines will be featured on the spa menu, including fan favorites Natura Bisse, Valmont, UMA and Knesko Skin.