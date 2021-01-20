How to Spend a Weekend in Aspen

Where to Stay:

Nestled in the vibrant heart of downtown Aspen stands a luxury retreat the world can’t wait to meet. Just steps from the slopes of Ajax Mountain, Aspen Street Lodge is a stunning, intimate new hotel. Nine lodge rooms and two penthouse suites have been designed with a refined and warm contemporary mountain décor. Expansive terraces with panoramic views, a penthouse pool and hot tub and a game room and bar for après-ski enjoyment coupled with high-touch service put the best of Aspen at your fingertips. For a weekend in Aspen with family or friends, a celebration or a company retreat, you can even take over the entire property and prepare for a sublime experience.

Where to Shop:

The first Giorgio Armani pop-up in Aspen invites shoppers into a fashionable winter wonderland. The spacious boutique welcomes visitors to the world of Armani, complete with fixtures emulating ski lifts and cable cars and other seasonal decorations. Shop men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, beauty, Armani/Casa and the label’s technical EA7 ski wear collection. The pop-up will be open until the end of March.

Where to Eat:

Joonas is a new wine and tapas bar featuring dishes from Northern Spain’s Basque region. The 70-seat dinner-only restaurant offers shared plates emphasizing Middle Eastern and Asian flavors, along with a diverse wine list.

Local restaurateur Ryan Chadwick recently opened Aspen Pie Shop, serving scrumptious deep-dish square pizza with unique toppings like Wagyu beef meatballs and chicken parmesan. A full bar and sandwiches and salads are also available to complete your culinary discoveries during a weekend in Aspen.

The W Aspen Townie Food Truck is a popular curbside addition to the hotel that debuted last spring to feed first responders and locals. It became so popular that the hotel decided to leave it open all winter and include expanded seating where you can nosh on sandwiches like the Milstein Philly Roasted Chicken and the Cali Club.

Firefly is a small live music lounge and restaurant with tunes curated by local musician Chris Harrison. The restaurant is run by hospitality veteran Jeremy Parker and chef Jeremy Kaplan, who has created some American classics that you must try during a weekend in Aspen.