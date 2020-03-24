Tour DuJour: Residences by Armani/Casa Go inside the $6.96 million first turn-key residence at the newly-completed property in Miami

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The stunning $6.96 million home at the brand new Residences by Armani/Casa is one of the most stunning in Miami, Florida. Staged with Brazilian furnishings brand, Artefacto, and designed in partnership with interior designer Marisol Pinto, you will step inside this home and be transported to a paradisiacal escape. The modern and sleek tower itself is actually the first residential building to ever open under the creative direction of luxury fashion brand, Giorgio Armani. Personifying the brand in the world of real estate, the Residences by Armani/Casa offer high-end luxuries.



The tower was notably one of the last projects completed by celebrated architect Cesar Pelli. With a gorgeous balcony featuring panoramic views over Miami, this stunning home is the ideal dream getaway for any family or couple. Click through the gallery for an inside look at this home.