M-K-T

At Houston Heights’ newly opened mixed-use destination M-K-T, visitors can explore a range of retail offerings. The walkable, adaptive-reuse property, thoughtfully designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, consists of five buildings housing creative boutiques, wellness spots and delicious culinary options surrounded by ample green space. Shoppers can peruse fashionable stores including Chloe Dao, Common Assembly and activewear brand DYI, along with other unique offerings such as bike retailer Pedego Electric Bikes and health optimization concept Huemn. Foodies can savor meals at restaurants including Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Anglo-Indian eatery Da Gama Canteen, all-day brunch and lunch spot Homestead Kitchen & Bar and noodle shop Rakkan Ramen, in addition to dessert at frozen custard joint Honeychild’s Sweet Creams.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has opened a men’s store at The Galleria, marking the brand’s first Texas boutique dedicated to showcasing a diverse array of menswear, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, watches, travel and fragrance. Outfitted with archival photography and contemporary artwork by Japanese artist Kenta Cobayashi, as well as vintage furniture from Parisian designers Mado Jolain, Pierre Paulin and Joseph-André Motte, the space is a visual representation of the French fashion house’s heritage and craftsmanship. Shop artistic director Virgil Abloh’s latest ready-to-wear collection and special kicks like the new LV Trainer Sneaker, embossed with the brand’s signature monogram pattern—inspired by basketball sneakers, the new style features an elaborately constructed upper that takes seven hours to stitch.

Valentino

Italian fashion house Valentino expands its footprint at The Galleria with a new location. Boasting romantic and classical influences, the interior of the 4,000-square-foot boutique is embellished with opulent materials, including gray Venetian terrazzo, walnut, velvet and wool to complement the collections on display, while the fitting rooms feature lavish textures accented with green and blush velvet. In this latest global store concept for Valentino, patrons can enjoy a personalized atmosphere as they shop for a larger selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and fragrances.