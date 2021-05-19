Houston, Texas Travel Guide

Where to Stay

A nod to Houston’s aerospace industry, the Blossom Hotel welcomes guests with a zen, lunar-themed aesthetic at every turn. Located in the Texas Medical Center district, the boutique property houses 267 guest rooms finished with calming cool tones. Guests can enjoy multiple eateries (including fine-dining establishment Estrella), take in the view at an expansive pool deck and belt out their favorite songs in private karaoke rooms.

The iconic Four Seasons Hotel Houston downtown has unveiled a new lobby, spa, fitness center and guest rooms, offering visitors a taste of both Southern charm and urban sophistication. Referred to as Houston’s Living Room, the hotel’s accommodations are designed as residential escapes, featuring beautifully custom-made furniture paired with a refined Texas vibe. At chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s chic Bayou & Bottle, craft bourbon cocktails are flowing and savory dishes are served. “Our hotel redesign captures the essence of Houston, connecting guests to everything that makes our city so unique,” says the hotel’s general manager, Tom Segesta. “Our new look combined with our team’s inviting energy and warm Texas hospitality offers an authentic luxury experience unlike any other.”

Where to Shop

Ermenegildo Zegna has opened the doors to its new boutique at The Galleria. The brand’s in-house architects brought the sophisticated world of the Italian tailoring house to life with contemporary furniture like Pierre Jeanneret armchairs and a mix of materials such as woods, metals and stones. The spacious boutique offers a selection of sportswear, tailored suiting, shoes and leather accessories and an entire area dedicated to a made-to-measure customization experience.

What to Do

For the first time ever, legendary painters David Hockney and Vincent van Gogh are paired side-by-side in an American museum exhibition titled Hockney-Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature, which is on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston through June 20. Organized in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the presentation explores van Gogh’s influence on Hockney’s work, highlighting the duo’s shared love of nature, bold colors and perspective play through a carefully curated collection of 57 landscape paintings and drawings by both artists.