Get Polished to Perfection in Houston

Take one step into a Paloma salon, and you can instantly tell the space is unlike any other nail shop around. From the gorgeous, bright, and airy decor to the extensive nontoxic polish curation, the space feels at once inviting and luxurious. That is, perhaps, why only a few years after its launch, the business founded by entrepreneur and management consultant Maryam Naderi will be opening the doors to its third location in September at the C. Baldwin hotel.

What sets Paloma apart from its contemporaries is the brand’s commitment to using only clean beauty products free of toxic chemicals. The idea was born out of Naderi’s frustrations with the beauty offerings in Houston. As she says: “After a long day, I wanted to be able to go to a clean, consistently great, aesthetically pleasing nail salon and just relax—one that I could book online and show up at knowing my appointment would start and finish on time. There were so many things I wanted out of my bimonthly nail habit that just didn’t exist. So I created it.” Below, Naderi shares what to expect from the newest salon and for the future of the brand. paloma-beauty.com

Can you tell us a little about the new store?

The look will feel very Paloma-like. However, we’ve put careful thought into ensuring that the space feels appropriate to the C. Baldwin and the female-forward legacy the hotel represents. It will be stunning, luxurious, and a refuge for the downtown woman looking for a place to relax at the end of a hard day’s work.

How would you describe the Paloma experience?

Our team of nail techs and aestheticians love what they do, and that really shines during the nail and facial services. Our space and products are free of harmful chemicals that are commonly found in nail salons, so many times the feedback is simply “the air smelled so clean,” because I think people are so conditioned to noxious fumes. We offer great beverages options, seasonal polish colors, and safe yet results-oriented facial care products in a calm and inviting space.

What are your hopes for the future of the salon?

Our goal is to be able to offer the Paloma experience to many more clients. A personal ambition of mine is to have a teaching facility where we can train and educate nail technicians, because I’ve come to respect and admire how hard people in the beauty service industry work. It no longer holds true that you have to do 10 acrylic sets in a day to make a decent living. At Paloma, our team earns a fair income doing what they love in a clean and beautiful environment. That, in addition to having clients tell us that they can’t even imagine going to a strip mall nail salon, is more rewarding than I could ever explain to anyone.

Maryam’s Must-Have Clean Beauty Products

1. Skin and Senses Fearless Body Butter

“Can be applied head to toe if you are in a rush.”

2. Joanna Vargas Rejuvenating Serum

“It smells and feels divine.”

3. One Love Organics Vitamin E Eye Balm

“Super restorative for the delicate eye area.”

4. Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream

“A product I’ve been using for over 10 years that can really do everything!”

5. Joon Saffron Hair Elixir

“A great, locally founded product that’s perfect for my frizzy hair, especially in the hot and humid Houston weather.”