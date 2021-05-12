Hotel News in Orange County

The Inn at The Mission San Juan Capistrano

The Inn at The Mission San Juan Capistrano, an Autograph Collection property, offers guests four sprawling acres of lush land to explore surrounded by the historic ruins of Mission San Juan Capistrano and the Great Stone Church. With 125 hacienda-style guest rooms, seven luxury suites and three residential-style villas to choose from, this hotel envelopes guests in the rich culture of California. Spanish cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients is on offer at Ysidora Restaurant and Lounge and La Colombe craft coffee at El Café Real. Designed by Los Angeles design firm Kay Lang + Associates, the property celebrates the architecture of old Spain while also offering guests modern and luxurious amenities.

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

For an unforgettable and highly personalized hotel experience, the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club is a must-visit coastal retreat. The newly transformed beachfront property boasts a laid-back Southern California vibe with unbeatable views of the Pacific Ocean, a calming ocean-inspired color palette and access to a private beach club, Monarch Bay Beach Club. With seven dining options across the property, you can opt for elegant coastal cuisine served with dazzling ocean views at AVEO Table + Bar, classic cocktails and American dishes overlooking the first tee of Monarch Beach Golf Links at Club 19 or anything in between. This luxury hotel offers guests effortless sophistication paired with a relaxing SoCal aesthetic.