Barry’s Downtown Prime

Barry’s Downtown Prime, at Circa Resort & Casino, specializes in steakhouse classics. Accessed by an elevator entrance located beneath the famed Vegas Vickie neon sign, the restaurant features timeless design elements honoring the city’s past and a vast collection of local artwork. Design details include plush velvet and leather booths, the bar and lounge’s glitzy golden ceiling, an illuminated rose-inspired ceiling and an olive tree set in the center of the dining room.

Delilah

Modern-day supper club Delilah makes its ritzy debut at the Wynn Las Vegas. Embracing a scene straight out of the roaring 20s, the space is decorated with an art deco theme, accented with Instagram-worthy elements including lavish chandeliers, custom artwork and a nostalgic crackling fireplace. Guests can enjoy the refined American cuisine with a musical show of live jazz bands, singers and more. For those looking to extend their evening, lounge-style bottle service is available.

One Steakhouse

Two-story restaurant One Steakhouse, founded by acclaimed restaurateur brothers Michael and David Morton, captures the spirit of Sin City at the new Virgin Hotel. With a welcoming bar lounge, gorgeous dining room and a hip social setting on the upper level, the steakhouse serves up a range of cuts and chops prepared to perfection by talented executive chef Patrick Munster, as well as reimagined surf and turf dishes and indulgent sides like ricotta gnocchi and creamed spinach with truffled gouda and a poached egg.

Casa Calavera

Global hospitality company Hakkasan Group’s Casa Calavera, a Mexican cantina concept inside Virgin Hotel, has also just opened. The Las Vegas outpost of Casa Calavera features a dining room, bar, outdoor patio overlooking the pool and a number of intricately themed traditional altars curated as photo opportunities with each fabricated in Mexican tiles, reclaimed wood, calavera skulls, traditional Mexican furniture and bright marigold flowers.