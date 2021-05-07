Macari Vineyards

Macari Vineyards in the North Fork recently debuted its Bergen Road Bungalows glamping concept for the ultimate in socially distanced luxury wine tasting. In partnership with Terra Glamping, Macari has set up six winterized platform tents, each of which is decorated by White Flower Farmhouse and local designer Jesse Elliott. The tents are completely shoppable, with every item from blankets to antique tables and chairs available for purchase. They can accommodate anywhere from 2-8 guests and are available to book for an afternoon of wine tasting.

Along with a complete tasting of signature Macari wines, a spread will also be pre-set in the tents from local favorite Lombardi’s Love Lane Market. Each bungalow boasts a record player playing an audio recording of a guided tasting.

Vince

Spanning nearly 1,900 square feet, the first-ever Hamptons location for California-inspired luxury fashion and accessories brand Vince is a coastal oasis. The East Hampton boutique’s neutral color palette is complemented by floor-to-ceiling sheer drapery, cozy tubular vintage sofas in ivory leather and custom-designed tables. “Our goal with each store is to create an environment that highlights the relaxed, luxury feeling of the collections,” said the brand’s creative director, Caroline Belhumeur.

“For the Hamptons, we took our design inspiration from our California roots, installing pristine white drapery for lightness and sourcing natural stone to bring the outdoors in—each element imbuing the space with a sense of comfort and warmth.”