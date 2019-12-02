Savor The Holiday Season With Tasty Libations in NYC

As the holiday season nears, it is only natural that you begin thinking of others. Whether you are shopping for your family and friends or planning out holiday dinner menus that will cater to your guest’s varying palettes, it is the most selfless season. But, we think you deserve a bit of a breather ahead of the inevitable rush of planning and preparing. Kimpton Hotel Eventi, nestled between Manhattan’s stylish Chelsea and NoMad neighborhoods, is hosting a holiday party at its SECOND event space on Sunday, December 8. The Fruit and Grain: Beer & Cider Festival is the ideal event to check out if you’re looking to sip and savor tasty drinks, play a few games, and unwind with friends.

The festival will return to New York City this year and feature 60 breweries, distilleries, and cideries including Threes Brewing, Five Boroughs Brewing, Mikkeller NYC, and Angry Orchard. The beverage team of Laurent Tourondel Hospitality has arranged for the tastiest libation producers from all over New York State to join this year’s festival roster. Along with the sips, there will be a DJ spinning tunes, Mario Kart on a big screen, Cornhole, and complimentary La Colombe Nitro Draft Lattes so you keep your energy up all day long. Tickets start at $75 but you can choose to upgrade for additional perks. Trust us, this is how you want to kick off the holiday season.

This year, the Fruit and Grain: Beer & Cider Festival will donate a portion of all ticket sales and merchandise sales to RAICES, a nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal serves to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.

Buy your ticket for the Fruit and Grain: Beer & Cider Festival here.

December 8 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi’s SECOND.