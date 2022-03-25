Fasano Restaurant Arrives In Manhattan

View the gallery

Fasano Restaurant, the first U.S. restaurant from the group helmed by Italian-born and Brazilian-raised restaurateur Gero Fasano, has opened in Midtown. “It’s our first restaurant in New York, which has been a dream of mine, and I wanted to ensure it was the best expression of the Fasano brand,” says Fasano. “There is an energy in New York that is returning, and people are looking for comforting dishes and warm, generous service after the last few years we’ve had.” Designed by Brazilian architect, Isay Weinfeld, the Italian restaurant in the space formerly occupied by the Four Seasons Restaurant, showcases three sprawling dining spaces (a relaxed osteria and bar lounge, an elegant main dining room and an intimate second floor private dining room). “We couldn’t have asked for a better location,” says Fasano. “The quality and workmanship from the former tenants was a fantastic foundation to work from. Many changes had to be made to align with the Fasano aesthetic, but the bones of the space, the amount of square footage, and being in the heart of Midtown, just can’t be beat.” True to the Fasano family’s history of authentic Italian cuisine, chef Nicola Fedeli serves an elegant menu of Italian classics (signature dishes include veal Milanese and risottos–“you can’t find a veal Milanese like this anywhere else!”) complemented by a robust global wine list. “Fasano New York feels like I’m opening my first restaurant again. Something about opening here, at this moment in time, feels very fresh and exciting.”