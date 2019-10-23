Visit Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Wonderland

Makeup lovers, rejoice! Renowned celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury opened her first stand-alone store in North America at The Grove this summer, stocked with her eponymous cult-favorite cosmetics and skincare products. The aptly named bona fide Beauty Wonderland is lavish and whimsical—just what you’d expect from the makeup icon. Shoppers are delighted when they see the Art Deco–esque beauty boudoir, with plush crimson velvet seats and a rose quartz “fountain of youth” installation inspired by Tanit, the Ibizan goddess of femininity and power. There’s even a Magic Mirror—powered by makeup-artistry intelligence, no less—that uses an algorithm to deliver personalized virtual consultations. Talk about customer service.