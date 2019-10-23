Tiffany & Co. Reveals $112,000 Advent Calendar

If you’re looking for the most superior holiday gift this year, look no further than Tiffany & Co.’s exclusive new advent calendar. Pricing for the four (yes, there are only four) calendars available starts at $112,000, weighs roughly 355 pounds, and is delivered via Tiffany’s White Glove Service which includes assembly.

Inspired by the iconic design of the luxury brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, this lavish 24-day holiday calendar is a stunning replica of the flagship’s facade, opening up to reveal individual drawers packed with luxe gifts packaged in Tiffany Blue boxes. This is an ideal gift for a loved one or a special treat for yourself! Clocking in at nearly five feet tall, this advent calendar is visually striking and can be saved as a beautiful keepsake to treasure long after the holiday season.

Included in each of the 24 signature Tiffany Blue Box® compartments are Tiffany & Co.’s must-have gifts ranging from jewelry from the Tiffany T, Victoria, and HardWear collections to Home and Accessory items.

Some of our favorite items include a pair of Tiffany Paper Flowers™ Diamond and Tanzanite Flower Drop Earrings in Platinum, Everyday Objects Sterling Silver Harmonica, and a Tiffany Ampersand Sterling Silver Key Ring.

With diamonds, perfume, watches, ornaments, and more, these four advent calendars from Tiffany & Co. are sure to be scooped up in no time. Visit tiffany.com for more information.