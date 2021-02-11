As a former L’Oréal executive, Harmony Bowman possessed all the know-how needed to launch a beauty brand (and one of our favorite Aspen-based CBD brands). Sidelined with an illness in 2017, Bowman was on bedrest and decided to create CBD-infused skincare line Blue Willow. “I began exploring the healing power of plants,” Bowman says. “I began making balms, oils and bath soaks with the aim of creating a brand that is as effective as it is beautiful.” Blue Willow launched with a body balm, body oil and bath soak, made with high-quality carbon dioxide-extracted, full-spectrum CBD oil and infused with botanicals and essential oils.

“I get all of my ingredients from very small, reputable wholesalers and farmers that I know I can trust,” says Bowman of her products and their sustainable packaging. With products created to help soothe sore muscles (especially after a long day on the slopes) and fight inflammation, the body care space is ideal for the Aspenite. “My husband and I got married at the top of Aspen Mountain, and Blue Willow was inspired by the adventure and healing qualities of the mountains,” she says, adding that the company’s name is an ode to her favorite mountain pass, Willow Pass. “It’s a very special place, so founding the brand here felt natural.”

Another of our new favorite Aspen-based CBD brands is Antedotum. Since launching with its hero product Vital Face Oil in 2019, Antedotum has released an Elixir Firming Serum to help remedy a number of skin issues, from extreme weather to altitude and hyperpigmentation. Founder Karina Perez-Marconi started Antedotum to ameliorate the harsh effects on skin that come from an active outdoor lifestyle.

“The purity and potency of our ingredients is paramount, so we partnered with small farms in Colorado and Oregon who are just as obsessive about this as we are,” says Perez-Marconi, who worked in the luxury beauty industry, including at Chanel, before founding her brand in Aspen. “This unparalleled landscape inspires us to bring you the cleanest, most pure products from the American birthplace of CBD. My intention is to cultivate happiness though healing by building luxuriously beautiful, plant-powered skincare with potent restorative therapies to transform your skin.”