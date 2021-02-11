Get to Know London-Based Interior Designer Fran Hickman

Fran Hickman started her own design firm in 2014 in West London (last year, she opened a New York office) and hit the ground running by designing the London showroom of retailer Moda Operandi. “It was a lot of fun to turn a former stable block in a Belgravia mews into a luxury fashion salon, complete with silk ribbon-lined screens, a bespoke storage system inspired by trunk shows and art deco pink dressing rooms,” she explains. The same customized and unique approach applies to Hickman’s residential projects. Since then, her firm has designed restaurants, retail boutiques like Emilia Wickstead’s flagship store in Knightsbridge, a coworking space in Dubai and residential townhouses.

What are your current influences?

Recently, I have been very influenced by the Japanese design aesthetic of considered simplicity and avoiding excess.

What are some of your favorite décor purveyors?

We prefer to work locally wherever the project is and have, through past projects, established a broad network of trusted suppliers. Sustainability is our priority and we buy vintage when we can. We also always design bespoke furniture for each project.

Is there one design element that you always incorporate into a project?

I love screens—they can frame or separate a room beautifully.