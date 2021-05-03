Ace Hotel Brooklyn Set to Open This Summer

The welcoming spirit of the new Ace Hotel Brooklyn is influenced by the picturesque tree-lined streets and brownstones of Cobble Hill, the culture of Fort Greene and the beauty of the East River. The 287-room hotel offers a distinct Brooklyn-inspired narrative throughout the artistically designed interiors from longtime Ace design collaborators Roman and Williams. The Boerum Hill hotel’s brutalist facade is an homage to the grit of Brooklyn’s shipyards while the floor-to-ceiling windows in guestrooms reveal panoramic views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Statue of Liberty.

“We’re lucky enough to have landed at the junction of so many rich and inspiring neighborhoods, and hope to provide a new and inviting sense of place for our guests and neighbors to call home,” says Ace Hotel Group president Brad Wilson. As the second ground-up build for Ace, this hotel feels especially one-of-a-kind with design elements such as custom tile murals, original artwork by local textile artists and unique furnishings throughout.