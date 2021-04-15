The Cosmopolitan:

At The Cosmopolitan, guests can indulge in cuisine to celebrate the famed resort’s 10th anniversary, and also give back to the Las Vegas community. The hotel’s restaurants and lounges are offering their own commemorative anniversary dishes, cocktails and prix-fixe menus with a portion of the proceeds from each delicious specialty item benefiting the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Foodies can savor specialty dishes including Classic Cheese Fondue at Blue Ribbon, Twenty Vegetable Fried Rice at China Poblano, 5 Spice Roasted Duck at Momofuku, Picci Pasta at Scarpetta, Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos at Beauty & Essex, Gambas al ajillo at Jaleo and the Classic Burger at Holsteins.

A new casual eatery by David Chang, Bāng Bar by Momofuku, is making its debut at The Cosmopolitan’s Block 16 Urban Food Hall this month. The menu focuses on delicacies like freshly baked bāng bread, chicken wings, spicy eggplant spreads and spit-roasted meats.

Food & Drink News:

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay is launching Amalfi, his first-ever Italian restaurant concept, at Caesars Palace. Inspired by Flay’s travel to Italy and the Amalfi Coast, the restaurant will take diners on a delicious journey to the Mediterranean with its blend of coastal ease and bright flavors.

Newcomer Ada’s Wine Bar brings a European corner wine bar flavor to Rampart Boulevard’s upscale dining, retail and lifestyle destination Tivoli Village. With Las Vegas–bred chef James Trees and the LEV Group at the helm, the soon-to-be hotspot offers wines from around the globe along with Mediterranean-inspired shared plates.

Commonwealth’s new Cocktail Club offers a sophisticated vibe and decadent libations for thirsty visitors in the Downtown area on Friday and Saturday evenings. The Cocktail Club transforms the stylish space into a piano bar with guest performers and singers alongside the bar’s popular pianist, Spadoni. Local DJs take over during the later hours.

Hotel & Resort News:

Circa Resort & Casino, which opened in downtown Las Vegas last year, has officially opened its 777-room hotel and rooftop lounge, Legacy Club, found atop the hotel tower on the 60th floor (it’s the city’s tallest structure north of the Strip). The guest rooms and suites are spacious and glamorous. “They say to save the best for last, and when you see our hotel tower and Legacy Club, you’ll see that’s exactly what we did,” said Circa’s CEO, Derek Stevens. “Circa is now home to some of the most stunning hotel rooms and suites in all of the city. Watching Las Vegas light up before your eyes from Legacy Club is one of those ‘wow’ moments you have to experience for yourself.”

The Bellagio Resort & Casino is unveiling redesigned guest rooms overlooking its famed Fountains. Inspired by the movement of water, the new Premier King and Queen rooms reveal sleek natural accents, soothing tones and architectural elements. Spacious built-in closets and bespoke bedroom decor are among the top upgrades, along with lavish bathrooms.