Sleep Masks to Help Restore Your Skin These luxurious face creams help replenish your skin while you sleep through the night

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This rich and luxurious cream stays put on the skin while you sleep and absorbs in to reveal plump skin in the morning. A little goes a long way with this night mask.



Velvet Sleeping Mask with Saffron Flowers 2 oz., $140, SISLEY-PARIS, bloomingdales.com.