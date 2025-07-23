David Mallett Opens A Hair Salon at WSA

Australian-born, Paris-based hair stylist David Mallett has opened a new salon in the Water Lounge at WSA in the Financial District. The new salon offers the full suite of luxurious hair treatments and services the brand is known for. Clients will be able to enjoy bespoke offerings such as expert haircuts, color, blowouts, hair styling, the highly sought-after Tokio treatment and relaxing hot oil head massage. Elevating the experience further, select staff from Mallett’s iconic Paris flagship—including an in-house manicurist—are joining the NYC team to deliver a distinctly Parisian approach to beauty. Designed with Mallett’s refined eye for design, the new salon space features an eclectic mix of vintage mid-century design, including Warren Platner stools, a classic Knoll sofa and vintage Pierre Cardin chairs alongside selections handpicked by Mallett from his favorite vintage vendors at Les Puces de Saint-Ouen in Paris. The salon showcases the full range of Mallett’s cult-favorite haircare products, including the L’Hydratation, Pure, Le Volume and La Couleur collections.