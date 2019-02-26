Posh Goes Sporty Chic With a New Collection

Athleisure may be taking over the world, but no one does it as well as VB. Case in point: her new collection with Reebok, designed as an innovative selection of men’s, women’s, and unisex sports and streetwear pieces that marry Beckham’s contemporary-chic style with the core aesthetics of the Reebok brand. As in many of Beckham’s collections, the pieces are easily layered and interchangeable, with a mix of transitional silhouettes. The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection is priced from $90 to $500.