Marie France Van Damme’s NYC Debut

With her chic swimsuits, luxurious caftans, and sophisticated dresses, Marie France Van Damme has been making a splash in the resort style scene since 2011 when she launched her namesake line. Now with three stores in the US (Santa Monica, Las Vegas, and Miami), a whole host of international locations, and a thriving e-commerce platform, Van Damme is looking to make her mark on the streets of New York City this summer with a pop-up location in Bergdorf Goodman.

As temperatures start rising and the crème de la crème of New York City’s society pages begin making their annual pilgrimage to the Hamptons, Van Damme’s pop-up will be running May 27 through June 30. What she offers to these discerning socialites is a glamorous mix of metallic and monochrome hued designs, perfect as a fabulous addition to any stylish wardrobe. Van Damme says of her latest collection, “It’s about featherweight pieces that can be worn from morning to evening, that are easy to pack and care for. Our woman travels light and smart. [Whether she is] wearing a caftan at the beach or pairing it with chunky jewels and killer heels for rooftop cocktails. The pieces have a wear-anywhere appeal.”

It is that elegance and ease that has made the brand a tour-de-force among an oversaturated fashion travel market. Missing is the bright tropical colors and cotton eyelet fabrications and in their place is a palette of sophisticated global prints and lavish silks. That attention to detail and luxury is carried through to the shopping experience as well. The décor of the pop-up is inspired by the fabulous vacation destinations of the legendary 1950s jet-set era, such as the such as the Splendido Hotel and Hotel du Cap. The venue’s interiors are designed to transport shoppers to an island oasis with silver coated palm trees, inflatable buoys, and branded metallic beach bags.

In celebration of the launch, Van Damme will even be available a couple of days in June to help curate your ultimate destination wardrobe.