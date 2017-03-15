Under a clear sky and swaying palm trees at the gorgeous Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, businesswoman, equestrian, and designer Ariana Rockefeller revealed a new limited edition handbag capsule. Taking familiar shapes from her eponymous collection, the two new bags, one a “Beach Tack” tote and a “Beach Sellier” clutch, draw inspiration from Dorado Beach’s elegant landscape. Each bag, handcrafted in Brooklyn using waxed canvas and python trimmings, is something Rockefeller believes her “Uncle Laurance’s wife and grandmother Peggy would have taken on holiday to Dorado Beach.” The collection is a nod to her family’s long history with the property, which was formerly the estate of her great-uncle Laurance Rockefeller.

Situated on 1,400 acres outside of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the reserve aims to recapture the glamour of the 1950’s and maintain Rockefeller’s philosophies of environmental sustainability and preservation.

The collection will be available at the Michelle Farmer Boutique at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and at www.arianarockefeller.com.