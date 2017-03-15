DuJour Navigation

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Instagram
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Tumblr
  • DuJour Google Plus

Ariana Rockefeller Unveils Limited Edition Handbag Capsule

See the stunning destination that served as her inspiration

Written by Paul Frederick

Under a clear sky and swaying palm trees at the gorgeous Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, businesswoman, equestrian, and designer Ariana Rockefeller revealed a new limited edition handbag capsule. Taking familiar shapes from her eponymous collection, the two new bags, one a “Beach Tack” tote and a “Beach Sellier” clutch, draw inspiration from Dorado Beach’s elegant landscape. Each bag, handcrafted in Brooklyn using waxed canvas and python trimmings, is something Rockefeller believes her “Uncle Laurance’s wife and grandmother Peggy would have taken on holiday to Dorado Beach.” The collection is a nod to her family’s long history with the property, which was formerly the estate of her great-uncle Laurance Rockefeller.

Photo by Angela Pham for BFA

Situated on 1,400 acres outside of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the reserve aims to recapture the glamour of the 1950’s and maintain Rockefeller’s philosophies of environmental sustainability and preservation.

Photo by Angela Pham for BFA

The collection will be available at the Michelle Farmer Boutique at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and at www.arianarockefeller.com.

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Google+
  • Share DuJour
Tags:
Recommended For You
STORIES DUJOUR