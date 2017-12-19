Visit the Veuve Clicquot Après Ski Pop-Up in Paris

For a limited time, escape to a luxury ski lodge while still experiencing the City of Light at Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris. Inspired by wintertime respites such as Courchevel, Gstaad, Val D’Isère and Megève, the pop-up will bring an ultra-luxe après ski experience to the heart of Paris. Open through February, the hotel’s terrace houses cozy gondolas furnished with fur throws and boasts an indulgent menu of Veuve Clicquot cocktails, champagne and bites. For something sweet, pair your sparkling sip with a selection of Pierre Hermé macarons, or go for smoked salmon waffles, oysters, black truffle popcorn or one of the many other elevated spins on comfort food.

Get the ski experience, minus the slopes, at Val Monceau through February 2018.

Val Monceau at Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris

37 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France