Room Request! The Spectator Hotel

There’s simply no denying the irresistible charm of Charleston, South Carolina. Here, horse-drawn carriages leisurely meander along cobblestone streets, surrounded by the city’s signature antebellum architecture and soaring palm trees. Now a world-class destination, it has managed to keep its small town feel, where perfect strangers are quick to flash a smile or strike up a conversation. Charleston’s vibrant downtown district lures visitors year-round thanks to its whimsical boutiques, historic attractions, and critically acclaimed restaurants (such as McCrady’s, Husk, and FIG). But luckily for travelers, hospitality also happens to be a strength here in the Holy City—a nickname inspired by the area’s countless churches, cemeteries, and steeples.

The Spectator Hotel is a prime example. Since its triumphant debut in 2015, the 41-room boutique hotel has garnered an enviable roster of awards and accolades, including being ranked the top hotel in the Continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure. And after simply entering its opulent lobby, it isn’t hard to understand why. Drawing inspiration from the Gatsby-era of the 1920s, the property boasts a bevy of thoughtful design details that make a lasting first impression, including hand painted wallpaper, mirrored corridors, a glimmering chandelier, and golden accents galore.

The rooms and suites are equally as impressive, best described as a combination of classic southern charm and Jazz Age charisma. Spacious and airy, the sun-drenched rooms feature sweeping views of the city below, locally sourced artwork, and lavish bathrooms outfitted with sparkling white Carrera marble. Some even offer balconies, ideal for enjoying the breeze while sipping a sweet tea from the fully stocked (and complimentary) mini bar.

For something a bit stronger, hang tight until the nightly turndown amenity arrives (an ever-changing nightcap served in a miniature chocolate shot glass). You can also snag a seat at The Bar downstairs where Allen will craft one of his signature seasonal cocktails (order the tequila-driven Repent and Redeem), or try a snack such as their baba ganoush or Devil Made Me Do It deviled eggs. The Spectator’s attentive team of personal butlers are also always more than happy to score guests a reservation at the city’s hottest bars and eateries, as well perform a multitude of other tasks ranging from shining your shoes to packing and unpacking your bags.

Here, Carlo Carroccia, Dual General Manager of The Spectator Hotel and the French Quarter Inn, shares even more insider intel about one of the city’s most sought after escapes.

What’s the most requested room?

The most requested rooms at The Spectator are the Deluxe King Balconette rooms, and we have five of these rooms on property.

What makes it so special?

The Spectator’s Deluxe King Balconette rooms are on the highest floor of the hotel and feature a Juliet balcony. In the morning, guests can enjoy looking out at the sunrise while taking in some of the city’s best views, including St. Philip’s Steeple or the Ravenel Bridge.

What is the rate?

Rates vary depending on the season, but can start at $349/night and go upwards of $799/night.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is the Grand King Suite. It is the largest room in the hotel and is one of our only select rooms that offer a soaking tub, which many of our guests are fond of. We actually have a lot couples that request rose petals, bath crystals, and champagne to compliment the tub experience, which the hotel’s personal butlers can arrange. Also, extra space in the sitting room, large bathroom area, and twice the amount of closets truly allow our guests to look and feel their best when staying with us, which is our ultimate goal.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

There are tons of fun facts! One of the biggest things that we are proud of is our relationship with the Charleston community. A majority of our products and services come from local businesses and organizations. For example, the hotel’s artwork is provided by the Charleston Artist Collective; the beds are custom made by the 105-year-old company Southern Lady; and pillows are provided by Harris Pillow Supply. Plus, our new bathroom amenities are from local company Deep Steep, which offer high quality, cruelty free and vegan luxury bath products – and we are the only hotel to offer them! We also take great pride in our unofficial mascot, Ms. Daisy Buchanan, our white peacock found in the corner of The Bar (our speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounge) made by local artist and taxidermist Becca Barnet who has been featured in The Gibbes Museum of Art.