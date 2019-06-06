Room Request! The NoMad Las Vegas

NoMad Las Vegas is a sultry respite from the typical casino lit streets of Sin City. The hotel creates an aristocratic ere, draped in dark florals and velvet accents, that juxtaposes the mega-casinos of the strip beautifully. Formerly the Monte Carlo Hotel, the re envisioned property retained the iconic Tiffany glass ceiling, but little else. Guest rooms in NoMad are elegant with a twist of quirk, playing with french design staples to create an alluring vibe. The sumptuous motif is inviting, with atypical decor elements such as a pedestal bathtub beside the bed and silk brocade screens framing the window.

For those looking to try their luck, NoMad Las Vegas has its own casino and high roller room, but as the property conjoins with the MGM Park guests have endless options for gambling. The newly opened rooftop pool at NoMad conquers the pool party scene that Vegas is so well known for. Decorated in a Moroccan theme, the colorful setting boasts private cabanas, delicious cocktails, and playful Instagramable nooks at every turn. During the week, the pool is a haven for tranquility, but Friday through Sunday the space transforms in to the party hub JEMAA. Expect DJs, live music, and luxury table service. Below, General Manager at NoMad Las Vegas, Brian Dragovich, discusses the inspiration for their most requested room.

What’s the most requested room?

The Atelier.

What makes it so special?

This guest room, by designer Jacques Garcia, was inspired by his time as a struggling artist in France living in a one room studio. The room is residential in feel and the oversized bathtub is positioned next to the bed, offering a nod to romance and playfulness.

What is the rate?

Varies depending on season and city conventions.

What room is your personal favorite?

Our Suite Royale Premiere screams Las Vegas to me. This is the ideal suite for entertaining, with your very own billiards table, leather embossed bar, an inviting living room, two bedrooms and a full-size pantry.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

We are the only hotel in Las Vegas with hardwood floors in every room. This coupled with thoughtful details such as crown molding, bespoke furniture, Italian linens and a curated art program truly make you feel at home.