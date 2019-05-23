Room Request! Moxy NYC Downtown

Moxy hotels are inherently eclectic, from the vibrant décor strung throughout the Moxy NYC Times Square to the flowery aesthetic of the Moxy NYC Chelsea property. The Moxy NYC Downtown is nestled in the historic Financial District neighborhood of Manhattan and offers a boutique vibe, while boasting all the amenities guests desire from a hotel. From the buzzy Recreation area, which serves as a bar, lounge, co-working space and game center, to the state-of-the-art tech in every room, guests at the Moxy NYC Downtown are set for a luxury stay. Grab one of the many tasty cocktails served on-tap at the bar, play a game of Skee-Ball or get some work done at one of the back tables.

The surrounding area includes tons of shopping destinations and one of the most historic eateries in the city: Delmonicos Steak House. Do not miss.

Below, the Moxy NYC Downtown’s developer, Mark Gordon, gives us the inside scoop at the hotel’s most requested room.

What’s the most requested room?

Our most requested room would be our Double Queen City View, 12 line. This room accommodates up to four adults comfortably and features spectacular views of both the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.

What makes it so special?

This room type can adjoin to a Queen room which makes it ideal for families and traveling groups.

What is the rate?

Rates for this room start at $295

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite room is our 08 line, City View King. These spacious King rooms offer sweeping views of Lower Manhattan.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Moxy NYC Downtown has a variety of fun facts. We are the only hotel in NYC with a basketball court on our lobby level, we offer a great retro inspired bar called Recreation, Instagram-worthy hanging chairs, and last but definitely not least we have a huge State-of-the-Art, Times Square-quality, LED screen on our ground level.