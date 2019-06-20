Room Request! The Seelbach Hilton Louisville

Situated in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, you’ll find a rich arts and culture scene complete with live music venues, theatres, antique shops, a lively nightlife, and much more. You’ll want to explore all that Louisville has to offer, especially Fourth Street Live!, which is a superb destination for entertainment such as bowling, billiards, ping pong, nostalgic arcade games, cocktails, cuisine, and more. Before you start mapping out all of your to-do’s in Louisville, book a stay at the historic Seelbach Hilton Louisville.

First opened in 1905, this hotel was founded by Bavarian-born brothers Louis and Otto Seelbach. With an authentic European grandeur reminiscent of The Great Gatsby era, the hotel’s design featured inspiration from lavish cities such as Paris and Budapest. And in fact, writer F. Scott Fitzgerald drew inspiration from the hotel for a hotel described in The Great Gatsby.

Throughout the hotel, the brothers incorporated the most impressive marble, bronze, linens, and other accents to create a romantic and intoxicating property. Over the years the hotel catered to mobster George Remus, legendary gangster Al Capone, and even Billy Joel. Joel is known to have played the keys at the Old Seelbach Bar, making it even more famous than it already was.

After many changes in ownership over the years, the hotel was dubbed The Seelbach Hilton in 1998, underwent a $12 million renovation that was completed in 2009 and today, it is just as stunning while paying homage to its history in all the best ways. See below for an inside look at the hotel’s most requested room.

What’s the most requested room?

The Seelbach Suite.

What makes it so special?

The Parlor in this suite boasts a 23-foot vaulted ceiling, wood work on walls and two-inch slat hardwood floors. Louis Seelbach used the Parlor as his office until late 1924. He became very ill and died in the master bedroom March 18th,1925. The room was originally called The State Suite and in 1948 became known as The Presidential Suite. In 1982 the room was renamed The Seelbach Suite after Louis. Past guests include President Harry Truman, Tony Bennett and one of The Rolling Stones. Just to name a few!

What is the rate?

Rates vary depending on availability and season but can start at $800 a night.

What room is your personal favorite?

Though it is not a bedroom, my favorite room in the hotel is the Rathskeller. The room is the largest collection of Rookwood Pottery. It was the USO during WW1 and F. Scott Fitzgerald was asked to leave in 1918 for being drunk while he was stationed at Camp Taylor.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel has had eight United States Presidents spend the night and three others have visited during the day. Our doors have been open for several entertainers including Elvis, Boy George, Rod Stewart, Kiss and I already mentioned Tony Bennett, and The Rolling Stones. We have had 5 movies shot in and around the hotel: The Hustler in 1959, Stripes in 1979, The Act in 1982, Insider in 1998, and Keep Your Distance in 2002.