Room Request! Hotel Indigo Downtown Los Angeles

If you’re looking for Hollywood glamour, the place to find it isn’t actually Hollywood itself. Locals and people in-the-know understand why. So, given that, for a weekend of Hollywood glitz and glam, we suggest heading to Los Angeles and booking a stay at Hotel Indigo Downtown Los Angeles.

High ceilings and an expansive lobby welcome you inside this downtown behemoth of a building—its logo illuminates the DTLA skyline from afar—yet the overall vibe is friendly and down-to-earth. The lobby’s decor immediately transports you back to a time when speakeasies ruled the city and Hollywood stars were truly stars, and the lobby bar is actually a ‘place to be’ come time for happy hour. Stay for a drink (or two) before hitting the town, since the property is central enough to get you where you need to be on time (on LA-time, that is!).

And though Hotel Indigo may be central enough for you to make it to where you need to be, consider staying on the property for a morning dip in their heated pool (it’s on the fourth floor of the property and was built in its exact location to catch the perfect amount of rays for your tan). Treat yourself like Hollywood royalty and reserve a cabana, enjoy (another?) cocktail, and soak in the California sun.

Below, we speak to the staff at Hotel Indigo Downtown Los Angeles to learn more about the hotel and its most requested room.

What is the most requested room?

The Executive rooms are the most requested.

What makes it so special?

Stepping into an executive-level room is like stepping back into the Golden Age of Hollywood, with high ceilings and oversized floor-to-ceiling windows that have you soaring high above downtown. The décor is inspired by Hollywood films and Broadway sets, including classic fashion illustrations, gold accents and spotlight floor lamps. Guests can don the complimentary plush robe and slippers and delight in accents of vaudeville glamour entwined with modern accessories, including a 49-inch HDTV and Tivoli Audio Bluetooth radio.

What is the rate?

Starts at $329 per night based on the season.

What room is your personal favorite?

The King Corner Studio Suite. It is luxurious and lavish with a refined feel, featuring extensive natural light and spectacular city. The earth-toned palette with colorful accents, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and bold wall treatments, this space helps guests unwind and guiltlessly take time for themselves. The sitting area is perfect for working, or catching up on the news, reading a book, or just enjoying a cup of coffee. Meanwhile, the dreamy, spa-like bathroom puts a modern spin on old school glamour with its black and white interior and Jonathan Adler bath products.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown celebrates the city’s thriving creativity, urban vibe and multiculturalism. Our storytelling interior design pays homage to the early 20th century with playful nods to historic Chinatown, Hollywood’s Golden Age, the underground speakeasies of the Prohibition Era, and La Fiesta de las Flores (Downtown’s precursor to Pasadena’s now-famed Rose Parade), an event that has showcased the city as an international melting pot since 1894. Guest rooms feature cityscapes and spa-style bathrooms inspired by pre-Hollywood glamour and the jewelry of Golden Age cinema.