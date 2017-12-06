This winter, the best holiday party accessory is a bottle of sparkling wine. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff, known for her eponymous clothing and accessories line, collaborated with Chandon California for a second year in a row on a bottle design perfect for any festive fête. The Winter Collection bottles come in two limited-edition variations: sparkling rosé and brut, both outfitted in glamorous gold and rose gold packaging, inspired by Minkoff’s classic use of hardware in her line. Says Minkoff, “We’re known for our hardware and our signature stud. This is a little more abstract. I wanted to make something that was recognizable for my customer but would also speak to the holiday in a way that would make sense for Chandon.”

Minkoff loves to entertain during the holidays and her number one tip for holiday entertaining? “Don’t go crazy with decor,” she recommends, “but put your money into beautiful food, versus decking the place out in tinsel and stuff you’re going to throw away.” As for what to wear, Minkoff is a fan of abandoning the predictable, glitzy holiday look. “Don’t go for the typical short dress, high heels,” she suggests, “Expand your horizons with a great long dress and velvet booties or faux fur topper. Go against what you think a holiday party means.”