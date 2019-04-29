Explore Oregon’s Wine Country From This Hotel

Portland, Oregon is great, but less than an hour outside the city awaits even more beautiful scenery and — wait for it — a buzzy wine country waiting to be discovered. The Willamette Valley has put itself on the map largely for its Pinot Noirs, with Chardonnays also serving as a fan- (and viticultural) favorite. And the best way to start your trip is booking a stay at The Allison Inn & Spa.

The Allison, located in Newberg, is well-known in the area as the premiere (and for years, really the only) place to set your bags down and get ready to indulge in all that Oregon’s wine country has to offer. Most recently, they put an even bigger spotlight on the area with their first annual Wine Indulgence weekend, featuring 19 local wineries and producers including: Bergstrom, Gran Moraine, Soter, Big Table Farm, Granville Wine Co., Adelsheim, Beaux Freres, Bethel Heights, Brick House, Belle Pente, Brittan, JK Carrier, Ken Wright, Lavinea, Purple Hands, Shea, Solena, Tendril, and Trisaetum. The weekend, which was a true wine lover’s dream, is just some of the top wine programming from a resort that even features a Mimosa Massage and Divine Wine Facial at their spa. (No joke.)

Make sure to stop by JORY — named after the fertile soil in the area — which is a true farm-to-table restaurant, with many of the fresh produce grown right on premises. Newly helmed by Executive Chef Christopher Smith, the cuisine is *chef’s kiss* and worth a visit even if you’re not staying at the resort. It seems others agree as the restaurant was super popular every night I stayed there. Unsurprisingly, wine pairings are a big part of the program here, so make sure to ask a lot questions!

After getting some rest in your room which features a gas fireplace, large windows, and an upholstered window seats, you’ll have your pick to visit some 200 wineries nearby — the staff can help you navigate which and make reservations, should you need. (You can also book special packages before you even arrive.) When not drinking wine off-premise, make sure to take a stroll through the grounds and gardens to take in more than 500 original works of art, all by Oregon artists. (You can even request a guided tour.)

Take a breath, get a facial, grab a glass of wine, and enjoy the good life. I’m already dreaming of my return trip.

Rooms at The Allison Inn & Spa start at $445 per night. Book now at theallison.com.