The Parties at SXSW Were Spirited

Throughout the long days that turn into longer nights of SXSW there are conferences, talks, exhibits, activations and everything else in between. Austin, Texas transforms into a colorful celebration of music, tech, film, art, and of course, spirits. This year, SXSW hosted some of the most vibrant and diverse events for SXSW attendees as well as Austin partygoers. See below for a few of our favorite moments from SXSW 2019.

9th Annual GSD&M Agency Party

With a Deep Eddy Vodka signature Dive In Trailer at the forefront of this event, the ambiance was retro and cool. Plus, with a surprise performance from Toro y Moi, the party definitely kept guests on their toes. The refurbished 1940s Spartan Trailer boasted a full bar and Instagram-worthy lounge and served up some refreshing Deep Eddy Vodka cocktails. Our favorite? The Lebowski. Served exclusively at the GSD&M party, this drink with was made with Deep Eddy Original Vodka, Carolan’s Irish Cream + High Brew Mexican Vanilla Coffee.

Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at The Historic Scoot Inn

The live music at this SXSW event was epic. Performers included The Get Up Kids, The Joy Formidable, The Beths, Charly Bliss and many others. Held on March 14 to 16, guests sipped cocktails like the classic Slow & Low Old Fashioned (Slow and Low Rock n Rye Whiskey, bitters and touch of sugar) and a refreshing concoction perfect for Austin called, Liquid Sunshine (Slow and Low Rock n Rye Whiskey with fresh lemonade).

FLOODFest 2019 at Cedar Street Courtyard

The fifth annual event was held at the indoor-outdoor Cedar Street Courtyard on 4th Street in downtown Austin. Hosted by FLOOD Magazine, this year’s event offered performances by White Denim, HÆLOS, MUNYA, Dungeon Family featuring Big Boi, Leikeli47 and many others. Deep Eddy Vodka was flowing throughout this daytime party and there was a Virtual Reality activation for guests to experience inside. Our go-to cocktail was the Ruby Greyhound, made with Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka + Waterloo Original Sparkling Water.