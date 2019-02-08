The Art of Creative Endeavors

With a career spanning nearly 10 years, Luca Garbero’s first job was as a model in Milan, Italy. From there, the creative mogul shifted his focus to providing celebrities and luxury brands with public relations services. For nearly four years Garbero collaborated with celebrated clubs in Milan such as Armani Prive. Garbero’s energy was palpable, no matter what brand he worked with. His personality and bright spirit carried him to bigger and better projects, including working with Diesel, Vibram and Dolce & Gabbana. While working in the luxury sphere, Garbero naturally made connections at store openings, fashion show parties, film festivals and more, leading him to his latest career opportunity: film.

Garbero earned an associate producer credit on the films Sex Guaranteed (2017), Middleground (2017) and Club Life (2015). Other accolades include Gerbero’s film The Book of Love premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016 and Middleground premiering at the Moscow Film Festival in 2017. In between his film projects, Garbero hasn’t been able to stray too far from his love of socializing and nightlife. Through his networking in New York City, Garbero gained positions at Cipriani’s club Socialista, The Blond and 1OAK, allowing him to indulge his social roots while maintaining a career in film.

In 2019, we can expect two new films from Garbero including a romance and an action, again proving that the man is multi-talented on many different fronts.