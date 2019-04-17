Four Seasons Pop Down Heads to Hong Kong

Nobody does a party quite like the Four Seasons. The luxury hospitality brand hosted its fourth Pop Down series in Hong Kong, an immersive experience—which coincided with the annual Art Basel fair—showcasing the most innovative bites and cocktails by a dozen top chefs and mixologists from their properties around the world.

As guests arrived at Pacific House in the city’s vibrant Central district, they were greeted by stunning arrangements of pastel-hued hydrangeas and orchids from Danish floral designer Nicolai Bergman. Once inside the bi-level space, an impressive array of stations invited guests on an international culinary exploration: from local Michelin-starred chef Chan Yan Tak’s snowy char siu buns to executive sous chef Anchalee Luadkham, of the Chiang Mai property, whose elevated Thai tacos featured mud crab and candied duck egg.

For those with a sweet tooth, Chris Ford, the Beverly Wilshire’s star pastry chef, created oversized golden walnuts that once cracked revealed a chocolate truffle with mango milk pudding on the inside (side note: Ford is also responsible for the Instagram-friendly edible chocolate hearts used to promote Kim Kardashian’s Kimoji fragrance last year). And Lorenzo Sollecito, of the Four Seasons Resort in Jakarta, appealed to the senses with edible spa stones infused with coconut and lychee flavors.

Craftsmanship and artistry were the themes of the evening that featured free-flowing Dom Pérignon as well as hand-crafted cocktails like the Pearl’s Palate by Keith Motsi of the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, a vodka libation made with vermouth and a spiced Ribena cordial.

And just when you thought the evening couldn’t get any better, DJ and recent Oscar winner, Mark Ronson showed up to play a set that brought down the house including a remix of Dolly Parton’s classic hit ‘Jolene’ that we still can’t get out of our heads.

Be on the lookout for the next Pop Down event which the brand plans bring to Europe later this year.