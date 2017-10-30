Everything was coming up roses…and daffodils and daisies at the San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show Opening Night Gala, with a nod to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, naturally themed FLOWER POWER: Floral Imagery in Art, Antiques & Design.

The Show’s Grand Entry Hall featured four Designer Vignettes from renowned designers Jay Jeffers, Kendall Wilkinson, Pamela Babey and Edward Lobrano. Each incorporated items borrowed from exhibitors, along with custom designed wall coverings developed by the designers in collaboration with the specialty wallpaper store, de Gournay.

Benefitting Enterprise for Youth, the event celebrated its 36th year of bringing top-notch vendors together from around the world to showcase the best in fine and decorative arts, from antiquity to contemporary. Exhibitors included San Francisco’s Lang Antiques & Estate Jewelry, Joel Cooner Gallery from Dallas, London’s Jesse Davis Antiques and Butchoff Antiques, Trinity House Paintings from New York, Il Segno del Tempo Srl from Milan and Hayden & Fandetta Books from Los Angeles, among many others.

A highly anticipated lecture series included “Mix Masters,” an interior design panel moderated by the show’s Chair Suzanne Tucker along with Beth Webb, David Phoenix and Ellie Cullman. Photographer and author Miguel Flores-Vianna spoke about Haute Bohemians: At Home with Important Interior Design Trendsetters, while architect and author Gil Schafer discussed his inspiration for the art of living and his book Creating Places to Call Home: How Tradition, Style and Memory Can Inspire Ways of Living.

Guests included Mariel Hemmingway, Hannah Cecil Gurney, Aerin Lauder, Nina Campbell, Denise Hale, Yurie Pascarella, Douglas Durkin, Paul Pelosi, Adam Lippes, Yuka Uehara, Jeffrey Allen Marks, and fashion designer Andrew Gn who served as Honorary Chair, as well as event Co-Chairs Ken Fulk, Alexis & Trevor Traina, Diane B. Wilsey, Allison Speer & Dr. Fred Moll, OJ & Gary Shansby and Laura King Pfaff.