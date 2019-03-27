Inside DuJour‘s Cover Party With Giancarlo Stanton

View the gallery

DuJour Magazine along with Publisher Jason Binn toasted to April cover star Giancarlo Stanton at New York City’s TAO Downtown. The event celebrated Stanton’s sophomore season as a Yankee player and of course, his stellar cover shoot that will be featured in DuJour’s upcoming summer issue. Stanton arrived in style, donning a chic white bomber jacket with the word “fighter” embroidered on the front.

The evening’s notable attendees included George Wayne, stylist Gregory Wein, Sydney Engel, Coco Knudson, Stanton’s girlfriend Chase Carter and more. Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the party.