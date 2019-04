Get ready to cheer on your favorite tennis superstars at the 2019 Miami Open, March 18 through 31. All the greats (think: Federer, both Williams sisters, Nadal, Djokovic, Sharapova, and more) will be on hand to compete for top titles at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets start at $28, but if you’d prefer to level up, the venue’s Luxury Experiences include perks like open-air suites with primo court views, all-inclusive food and beverage service, and a personal in-suite concierge.