Whatever scents you associate with spring—flowers blooming, dewy trees, bowls of fruit—there’s a good chance you’ll detect it in the latest fragrance from Louis Vuitton. The potion, dubbed Le Jour Se Lève, French for “the day rises,” is bursting with bright top notes like mandarin, jasmine sambac, and musk—an optimistic blend perfect for the dawning of a new season.

The scent marks the eighth unveiling by Les Parfums Louis Vuitton, the brand’s olfactory-focused arm launched in 2016 and led by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. Le Jour Se Lève showcases one of Belletrud’s favorite ingredients—the mandarin—and was formulated to evoke the sun’s first rays on a new day.

Reflecting the simple, uniform packaging of the rest of the Les Parfums Louis Vuitton collection, the bottle is designed to be refilled, not replaced. With perfume “fountains” located at every Louis Vuitton boutique, this sleek addition to your spring bouquet is bound to stay with you as the seasons change.

Louis Vuitton’s Le Jour Se Lève comes out today online and at all Louis Vuitton boutiques.