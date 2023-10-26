Room Request! Nomad London

The building that holds the NoMad London, the brand’s first European outpost directly across from the Royal Opera House, was famously a Magistrates’ court and police station. So there’s lots of history here, so much so that Oscar Wilde appeared in front of the magistrate in his day and a side, unmarked door provides entrance into the historically novel Bow Street Police Museum. Spa treatment rooms, in collaboration with facialist Katie England and Ricari Studios, were actually once women’s prison cells. (Supposedly Vivienne Westwood spent a night in one, held by the police.) The 91 rooms and suites evoke a transatlantic vintage vibe, thanks to interior design studio Roman and Williams. But the hotel has also become known for its stylishly low-key common spaces, including the Library (a perfect place right off the lobby for a quiet date surrounded by a slew of books); the NoMad Restaurant, whose glass atrium evokes nearby Covent Garden and feels airy all day long, and Side Hustle, where you can have a margarita, a Sergeant Pepper, a Satan’s Circus or just a non-alcoholic Horchata to accompany a baja-style fish taco and perhaps the most delicious ice cream sandwich, made with salted caramel and sweet corn, in all of London.

DuJour spoke with Christopher Perone, the property’s general manager, to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Royal Opera Suites are well known and requested. There are only four of them.

What makes it so special?

Front facing views of the Royal Opera House as well as a small terrace tucked in to the side of the building. The reception overlooks bustling Bow Street while the sleeping quarters is tucked into a quiet nook.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From £3,195

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

It’s interesting that we have taken over a heritage, Grade II listed building which was in may ways designed to make people feel small. Devised to intimidate and impress, the history of Bow Street Magistrate’s Court is storied for having decided the fate of many. Today, those rebels such as Oscar Wilde, the Suffragettes and others who paved the way for social equality would find themselves celebrated within the halls which once condemned them. Now, the building is a beacon of welcoming energy as well as a veritable collection of original art.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We create truly custom amenities for people but can only work with what we are given! It is so much fun when friends or family reach out on a guest’s behalf to give us texture about their stay. We love letting our imaginations run wild.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

229, A Magistrate’s Suite. It has a very residential layout. High ceilings, rich burgundy walls, and a signature roll top tub in the bedroom, add to the suite’s romantic quality. It gets incredible morning light through the double height windows and is one of our few with an interconnecting option as well.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The embossed leather walls in Side Hustle. Few people pick up on this detail but I find it absolutely stunning. The rich hunter green really pops in the light and serves as a great backdrop for the only space in the building which solely features photography.

What is another fun fact about the property?

We are the youngest hotel in London on the World’s 50 Best Hotels list. The other 3 ranging from 150-200 years old. NoMad London will celebrate its 3rd birthday in 2024.