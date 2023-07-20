Room Request! Four Seasons Denver

Four Seasons Hotel Denver is a 45-story landmark in the heart of downtown. The 239 spacious, residential-style guestrooms boast contemporary furnishings, modern amenities and marble bathrooms. The third floor boasts a spa, salon and a rooftop outdoor pool. The hotel is walkable around downtown Denver (however a complimentary car service is on offer to drop you anywhere within three miles) and its Edge restaurant attracts locals and guests alike.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s manager Tim Churchmack to discover what makes it so special

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Premier One Bedroom Suites on the western corner of the building on the fourteenth and fifteenth floors

What makes it so special?

These spacious suites offer a large living and dining space with a gas fireplace, kitchenette and sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains. There are two full bathrooms with breathtaking views and a luxurious soaking tub. This suite is great for a family looking to spread out or a couple looking to relax and enjoy the many dynamic spaces within the suite.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $4,000

What is your favorite room? Why?

I think that our Premier One Bedroom Suites are the perfect room. They offer great views and ample space with a living and dining space separated from the bedroom. The suite has two bathrooms for additional comfort and privacy of any guests that may be travelling with you. Everyone can enjoy the suite with extra space and luxurious touches. The comfortable furnishings and vast views make for an incredible experience.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

I think the way the designers were able to incorporate the rustic mountain textures and colors with the sleek modern feel of a Four Seasons city hotel has made for a beautiful combination to showcase our stunning mountain city.