The Hottest New Fashion Sneaker Launches

Two French fashion labels have come together for a special footwear collaboration this fall: Clothing brand Ba&sh and sneaker maker Veja have created a multicolored sneaker with a decidedly vintage vibe. Adorned with a 1970s-inspired pattern, the sneakers are available in golden yellow and off-white and are made with socially and environmentally responsible materials (mainly Alveomesh, a technical fabric made from recycled polyester).

Salvatore Ferragamo’s new Iggy sneaker reinterprets the classic running shoe in a cross-gender, contemporary way. Available in a number of leathers, colors, straps and monogramming, the sustainably made, unisex sneakers are fabricated from Econyl, a fiber made from old fishing nets and other nylon waste, felt made from recycled pre-consumer polyester fibers and suede (manufacturing scraps) and leather tested and verified to have been produced using a chrome-free tanning process.

Hoka’s new Bondi 8 sneaker has been perfected, tweaked and improved in softer and lighter foam along with a brand-new extended heel geometry offering an incredibly soft and balanced ride from heel to toe. With celebrity fans such as Cameron Diaz, Britney Spears and Gwyneth Paltrow, Hoka’s new Bondi 8, launching in two new colorways, is sure to be a fan favorite.