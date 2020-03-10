Shop The Mark Cross x Sophie Matisse Collection

Sophie Matisse, great-granddaughter of famous French painter Henri Matisse, is keeping collectable art in the family. In partnership with Mark Cross, the artist has created a 10-piece collection of Grace Box Bags. Each signed and numbered, these distinctive bags are all hand-painted by Sophie Matisse herself, making each one individually special. As Matisse explains, each bag has its own story: one bag is inspired by the pink Grace of Monaco rose, named for actress Grace Kelly; another is designed to look like the artist’s own vintage Syrian mirror.

The partnership comes a year after Mark Cross began its Artist in Residence program, which supports craftsmanship and the art community by allowing artists to collaboratively design pieces for the brand. Each Grace Box retails for $5,490.