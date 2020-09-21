Marc Jacobs Celebrates Dr. Martens With New Collab

Since launching in 1947, Dr. Martens has created a powerful legacy behind its iconic boots that favors creativity, individuality, and having a distinct personal style. The brand has been celebrating the 60th anniversary of its 1460 boot throughout 2020 by teaming up with a different label, brand, or designer each month and creating a reimagined version of the signature boot. For the ninth month, Dr. Martens tapped Marc Jacobs to collaborate with on a new 1460. Back in 1992, Marc Jacobs designed the Redux Grunge collection for Perry Ellis in collaboration with Dr. Martens and Birkenstock. In 2018, Marc Jacobs reissued his grunge collection and once again infused a sense of rebellion into fashion. “Dr. Martens has long been a symbol of individuality and counterculture. Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens are united in a strong sense of authenticity and having your voice heard”, Jacobs says of the partnership.

The new 1460 Marc Jacobs boot comes in burgundy vegan leather and is adorned with vintage-inspired gold charms ranging from quirky whistles to eclectic keys. The boot has a cool DIY aesthetic paired with an elegance that could only be executed by Jacobs and Dr. Martens. The charms and chunky chains are wound around the vegan upper of the boot and perfectly complemented by a dual-branded tongue label and swing tag. With trademark yellow welt stitching and an edgy attitude, these 1460 boots are clearly a pair of Dr. Martens, but with an elevated touch of glam courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

The new Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens collection launches on September 26.