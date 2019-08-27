Limited-Edition Vera Bradley and Pura Vida Launch

For decades, Vera Bradley has been celebrated for their vibrant prints and iconic quilted bags, luggage, and accessories. In July 2019 Vera Bradley acquired 75% of California-based jewelry brand Pura Vida, best known for their boho-chic handmade bracelets, and now we are seeing the stylish results of the partnership. The two have released a co-branded backpack that perfectly combines the distinct aesthetic of both brands.

The limited-edition Vera Bradley + Pura Vida backpack uses Vera Bradley’s bestselling Iconic Campus Backpack style while drawing inspiration from the “Pura Vida lifestyle” vibe in the colorful Citrus Hibiscus print. Ditching the traditional quilted cotton, this backpack features a cotton/linen slub yarn fabrication, allowing the backpack to feel a bit younger and more versatile.

“We’re excited for the opportunities to come for both Pura Vida and Vera Bradley following the acquisition, and we’re thrilled to kick off this new partnership by offering a co-branded backpack. We feel the limited-edition Iconic Campus Backpack perfectly blends our two brands and we’re confident our combined audiences will love the collaboration,” Pura Vida co-founders Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman said in a joint statement.

With a laptop compartment, trolley sleeve, and padded straps, the chic Vera Bradley + Pura Vida Iconic Campus Backpack would work as a back-to-school accessory or as a carry-on for a long weekend getaway. The Citrus Hibiscus print will carry you from summer to fall flawlessly.

The limited-edition Vera Bradley + Pura Vida Iconic Campus Backpack is now available in Vera Bradley stores, on verabradley.com and puravidabracelets.com for $115. With each purchase of a Vera Bradley + Pura Vida Iconic Campus Backpack, you will receive a complimentary Pura Vida original bracelet.