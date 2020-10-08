Mônot is The Newest Inclusive Fashion House to Know

Founded by Lebanese fashion consultant-turned-designer Eli Mizrahi, Mônot is an elegant new line of ready-to-wear for women. The inclusive fashion house has featured models from different ethnic backgrounds as well as transgender models in its lookbooks and on the runway. A Mônot woman expresses her originality, style and femininity through fashion, like brand fans Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan and Demi Moore. “I started out consulting for a few different luxury brands and fell in love with how fashion is the perfect mix of creativity and commerce,” Mizrahi tells DuJour. “I just wanted to be more fundamentally connected to fashion, so I decided to launch my own label.”