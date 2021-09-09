Brooklyn Museum Presents: "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams"

View the gallery

New Yorkers who adore Dior can experience a dazzling showcase of significant pieces from the French fashion house’s archives at the Brooklyn Museum this fall. Following sell-out exhibitions at Paris’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams finally arrives in New York City September 10. The exhibition will feature 200 haute couture garments as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, vintage perfume elements, accessories and artworks from the museum’s vast collection. On view through February 20, 2022, the presentation also displays works by acclaimed American photographers such as Richard Avedon and Annie Leibovitz, along with a gallery of dresses worn by the likes of Grace Kelly and Jennifer Lawrence.

Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the Brooklyn Museum exhibition.