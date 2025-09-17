Candy Pratts Price Debuts A Shoe Collaboration with Larroudé

View the gallery

Fashion visionary Candy Pratts Price—celebrated for her decades of influence in accessories, style, and editorial direction from Bloomingdale’s to Vogue—brings her bold, imaginative spirit to Larroudé with a capsule collection of four timeless shoe silhouettes. The limited-edition collection reflects the creative synergy between Larroudé co-founder Marina Larroudé and Candy Pratts Price. “Candy was my very first boss, and everything I learned about accessories started with her,” says Larroudé. “She is iconic, a true fashion visionary and to now collaborate with her is a dream come true, full circle.” The collection consists of The Pump (in black denim and white leather), The D’Orsay pump (in black denim and crystals), The Ankle-Strap Low Pump (in red, caramel and black and red leather), The Loafer (in black, white, caramel and red leather) and The Snakeskin Loafer. “Candy was the very first person to ever see Larroudé—she came to my home during the pandemic, face mask on, to see the shoes before anyone else. To share this moment with her feels deeply personal and incredibly special. This collection is about joy, creativity, and the magic of two worlds coming together.”