Room Request! Palm Island Resort

Situated on a 135-acre tropical paradise, Palm Island Resort is the perfect retreat for travelers looking for privacy and tranquility on holiday in The Grenadines. This luxurious, all-inclusive property occupies a private island just off Union Island’s eastern coast. Accessible only by private launch, Palm Island’s 43 well-appointed guest rooms and three private villas have access to five pristine, white sand beaches, numerous hiking and biking trails, a tennis court and a serene spa. The friendly and welcoming staff will take care of all your needs and arrange water activities (snorkeling, kayaking and paddle boarding) or anything else you want to do—or don’t want to do. The resort also offers a lagoon-style swimming pool, complimentary tennis, table tennis, a fully equipped fitness center and library. The Royal Palm Restaurant and Sunset Restaurant & Bar, helmed by executive chef Baka, offer elevated and authentic Caribbean and international specialties.
The magical Palm Island is located near the southern tip of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a chain of 32 islands and cays known for natural beauty and clear, tranquil waters. The area’s abundant sea life, coral reefs and unique shipwrecks attract recreational sailors and divers from around the world. Visitors take a 45-minute flight from Barbados to neighboring Union Island. Upon arrival, guests are met at the airport and whisked away by golf carts to a private boat, where they are greeted at the jetty in Palm Island, after a ten-minute boat ride to the resort.
DuJour spoke with Katie Rosiak, the resort’s general manager, to learn more.
What’s the most requested room at the property?
Beachfront bungalows #18 and #19.
What makes them so special?
They’re at the far end of the beach giving travelers maximum privacy. Located directly on the beach, these semi-detached spacious rooms are elegantly styled with splashes of pink and pistachio, with gabled roofs and white vaulted ceilings. All rooms include comfortable king size beds and cool, contemporary bathrooms. The generous outdoor space offers patio furniture including dedicated sun loungers. With any of these rooms, guests have direct beach access with distant views of Union Island, which is especially romantic when all lit up at night.
What is the nightly rate for these rooms?
From $1,100 per night for two adults (pricing is all-inclusive).
What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?
Palm Island has over 600 coconut trees which provide fresh ingredients for the kitchen and bar.
What’s your personal favorite room and why?
Southern Cross villa is my favorite given its unique location (hillside with amazing views) and a private pool that changes colors at night. The villa comes with its own golf cart and is the ideal setting for complete island seclusion.
What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?
We have a number of home grown perks. Self-sustainability is key for the resort from the carefully tended-to vegetable and herb garden to the spa that uses locally-produced products in its signature Hibiscus treatment.
What’s your favorite design element on property?
The unique design of the beachfront Sunset Bar and Grill with its unique light fixtures, reminiscent of fishing baskets.
How about one more fun fact about the property?
We have a very special breed of iguana, indigenous to Palm Island. It is a protected species not found on any other Grenadines island.