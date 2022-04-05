Room Request! Palm Island Resort

Situated on a 135-acre tropical paradise, Palm Island Resort is the perfect retreat for travelers looking for privacy and tranquility on holiday in The Grenadines. This luxurious, all-inclusive property occupies a private island just off Union Island’s eastern coast. Accessible only by private launch, Palm Island’s 43 well-appointed guest rooms and three private villas have access to five pristine, white sand beaches, numerous hiking and biking trails, a tennis court and a serene spa. The friendly and welcoming staff will take care of all your needs and arrange water activities (snorkeling, kayaking and paddle boarding) or anything else you want to do—or don’t want to do. The resort also offers a lagoon-style swimming pool, complimentary tennis, table tennis, a fully equipped fitness center and library. The Royal Palm Restaurant and Sunset Restaurant & Bar, helmed by executive chef Baka, offer elevated and authentic Caribbean and international specialties.

The magical Palm Island is located near the southern tip of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a chain of 32 islands and cays known for natural beauty and clear, tranquil waters. The area’s abundant sea life, coral reefs and unique shipwrecks attract recreational sailors and divers from around the world. Visitors take a 45-minute flight from Barbados to neighboring Union Island. Upon arrival, guests are met at the airport and whisked away by golf carts to a private boat, where they are greeted at the jetty in Palm Island, after a ten-minute boat ride to the resort.

DuJour spoke with Katie Rosiak, the resort’s general manager, to learn more.