Room Request! Hotel Hassler

Ever since the Hotel Hassler opened its doors in 1893, it has been one of the most prestigious hotels in Rome, commanding one of the most exclusive views in the world over the churches, domes and rooftops of the Eternal City. Located at the top of the Spanish Steps, next to the magnificent 16th-century Trinità dei Monti church, it is well situated near shops, restaurants, sights and the Villa Borghese gardens. With 87 rooms and suites, the family-run property showcases classic and timeless ambience with modern amenities. Dining options include Salone Eva for lunch, coffee or tea, the Hassler Bar, the seventh floor rooftop bar for cocktails and an aperitivo and Imàgo, the Michelin starred rooftop restaurant offering refined contemporary Italian cuisine. Each guest room and suite is filled with art and antiques, Murano Venetian lamps and chandeliers, Limoges porcelain and a distinctly Roman color palette. Many of the rooms and suites have exquisite views of the Spanish Steps, the Villa Borghese gardens, rooftops and the basilica of St. Peter’s Church. In 1939, Swiss hotelier Oscar Wirth, all but demolished the building in order to rebuild it, making it a five-star hotel in the process (the hotel is still independently-owned and operated by the Wirth family).

DuJour spoke with the property’s CEO Veruschka Wirth and executive chairman Roberto Wirth Jr to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Presidential Suite San Pietro (610) located on the sixth floor.

What makes it so special?

A mix of history, views and interior design. This was Audrey Hepburn’s home in Rome during the filming of Roman Holiday, and also where she was when she received the telegram informing her of her nomination at the Oscars for her role in the movie A Nun’s Story. The suite includes handcrafted wood paneling, ancient Roman artifacts on display, a magnificent panoramic terrace with a wonderful view and a spacious walk-in closet. The separate living area also offers ample seating and connects seamlessly to the beautifully furnished private terrace, complete with a hot tub overlooking the beachfront. Overall, the combination of luxurious amenities, stunning views and ultimate comfort makes this suite a guest favorite.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From 7,500 €

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Every design element has its own important role. Our father was passionate about art and our mother is an interior designer. The hotel is filled with masterpieces of art and antiques, Venetian lamps and chandeliers from the island of Murano, 19th century mirrors, splendid tapestries and original paintings. Besides turtles, particularly noteworthy is the Capitoline Wolf sculpture. Located in the lobby as if welcoming guests, the she-wolf (“lupa” in Italian) is the symbol of the city and this shows the strong connection between the Hassler and the Eternal City. The image of the she-wolf suckling the twins has been a symbol of Rome since ancient times and is one of the most recognizable icons of ancient mythology. It could be a fun coincidence that we, Roberto and Veruschka, are twins and, as the roman mythology tells, a she-wolf nursed and sheltered the twins Romulus and Remus.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our Penthouse Villa Medici Suite. The mix of wood and contemporary furniture, as well as the green fabrics and Botticino marble make it a truly special room. The best part is the terrace, which is larger than the room itself, and provides perfect views over the eternal city, as well as a sense of peace, quiet and eternity.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

During Mussolini’s dictatorship [1922-1943], the Hassler had to change its name to Villa Medici. Thereafter, the hotel was requisitioned by the U.S. Air Force to serve as their Rome headquarters during World War II. In 1947, the Hotel Hassler reopened to travelers from around the world and took up its traditional position as a temple of hospitality. Also, if you look closely enough, you will notice turtles around the hotel, in the form of little statues, seats, ornaments and even chocolate! They were our late father’s favorite animal; seeing them makes us smile, and they serve as a reminder to “keep calm and carry on.”